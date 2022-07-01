GovCon Expert Mark Amtower: Building Your Subject Matter Expert Platform

Mark Amtower, a managing partner of advisory firm Amtower & Co. and a member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, recently posted his most recent featured article via LinkedIn to discuss how to build a platform to establish credibility as a subject matter expert (SME) in the government space.

More specifically, GovCon Expert Mark Amtower detailed his more than three decades of work to become a SME in the government market, which includes producing 100 events and conferences as well as writing over 700 articles on various aspects of GovCon across multiple publications and has been quoted in 250 publications worldwide over his more than 38 years of experience.

“You cannot be a recognized industry expert unless and until the industry at large knows who you are. The industry keeps growing, adding new people, and each of us needs to work hard to maintain, much less grow, our name recognition in the market,” GovCon Expert Mark Amtower explained.

Amtower also strongly emphasized that importance for government contractors to take control of the visibility process and offered to work with a handful of people to provide direct coaching and specific deliverables.

“Why do I work at staying on the radar? It opens doors. Many people in GovCon already know my name. It leads to keeping the pipeline full. It helps close business,” GovCon Expert Mark Amtower added.

