GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks Discusses U.S. Quantum Technology Transformation

"In the last few years, significant developments have been made that are pushing us beyond classical computing into a new data era called quantum computing," Chuck Brooks explained in his latest Forbes feature article.

"In the last few years, significant developments have been made that are pushing us beyond classical computing into a new data era called quantum computing," Chuck Brooks explained in his latest Forbes feature article.

GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks also explained how quantum technologies have made significant impacts in the critical areas of quantum sensing as well as encryption and the influence that the internet of things (IoT) is having on the future quantum computing power of the U.S. to solve some of the largest and most complex challenges.

“The quantum era is arriving, and it will be transformational! It is important to understand some of the basics, quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum encryption, quantum IoT, and ultimately our quantum future,” Brooks added.

In the area of quantum sensing, Chuck Brooks discussed how quantum measurement and sensing has already been implemented and is being used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and navigational devices, which will also lead to greater expansion of capabilities down the line.

Brooks also touched on the importance of quantum proof and resistant encryption that have current applications and how these capabilities continue to evolve into our new digital economy at the edge and from a data management perspective.

He prefaced the challenge the government is facing to monitor and maintain quality services for scalability and efficiency to handle the implementation of any innovative technology or capability in the future.

“Quantum technology has amazing potential that could revolutionize everything from communications, real-time data analytics, bio tech, genomic sequencing, and catalyze materials science,” GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks emphasized. “It is anticipated that quantum computing will also accelerate us into the future by impacting the landscape of artificial intelligence and the Metaverse.”

