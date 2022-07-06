George Sears Named Director of Agriculture Department’s OSDBU

The Department of Agriculture announced that George Sears, director of the U.S. Forest Service Office of Procurement and Property Services, has been appointed to serve as director of the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

Sears, who has led the Office of Procurement and Property Services since 2011, is a 28-year U.S. Army veteran who served as executive director for the Army Contracting Command National Capital Region Contracting Center, USDA said Tuesday.

He is also the former director of the Army Information Technology, E-Commerce and Commercial Contracting Center.

Sears holds a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and a Master of Business Administration from Brenau University. He received his bachelor’s degree in allied health studies from Howard University.

“USDA is made richer by the diversity and experience of its team, which we continue to build as we do critical work for the American people,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.