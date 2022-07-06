Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

FedRAMP Unveils Updated Penetration Test Guidance

1 min read

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has released an updated version of its guidance for organizations planning to conduct a penetration test.

FedRAMP said Tuesday the updated Penetration Testing Guidance includes revisions to requirements for addressing emerging threats and attack vectors to reflect current best practices.

The document was revised based on input from third-party assessment organizations and penetration testing subject matter experts and feedback from a Joint Authorization Board member with a Certified Ethical Hacker certification.

FedRAMP also conducted two technical exchange meetings with 3PAOs and JAB Technical Reviewer-recommended subject matter experts.

The guidance is designed for cloud service providers that look to perform a penetration test on their cloud system, 3PAOs that report on FedRAMP penetration testing activities and assessment organizations that develop and evaluate penetration test plans.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Tags:
You might be interested in