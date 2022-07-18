FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel Seeks to Raise Minimum Broadband Speeds

Jessica Rosenworcel, chair of the Federal Communications Commission, has called for a faster broadband service and an updated goal for broadband speed in the long term.

In a Notice of Inquiry circulated by Rosenworcel, she pointed out that FCC’s 25/3 speed metric has been surpassed by what was required by internet users and that it was “behind the times.”

“That’s why we need to raise the standard for minimum broadband speeds now and while also aiming even higher for the future, because we need to set big goals if we want everyone everywhere to have a fair shot at 21st century success,” she said.

The national broadband standard is proposed to be raised to 20 megabits per second for upload and 100 megabits per second for download while a separate national goal of 1 Gbps/500 Mbps is encouraged to be set for the future.

The broadband standard of 25/3 Mbps was set by the FCC in 2015.