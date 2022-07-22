FAA, National Renewable Energy Lab Assessing Needs of Electrified Aircraft for Future Airport Integration

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory are collaborating on the latter’s initiative to implement electrical infrastructure at airports to accommodate future electrified flights.

NREL said Wednesday it will evaluate select airports to help the FAA develop safety standards for designing airport infrastructure on the ground, such as landing areas and charging stations, while ensuring energy efficiency and resiliency.

“We are now digging into that component so the FAA can provide the guidance airports need if they choose to be an early adopter,” explained Scott Cary, NREL’s lead for various sustainable aviation initiatives.

The partnership also seeks to study greenhouse gas emission reduction, advanced air mobility job opportunities and other associated factors.

“The Federal Aviation Administration is researching the infrastructure needs of these unique aircraft. NREL’s analysis of airport infrastructure is a critical component in this strategy,” said Wesley Major, airport research specialist at FAA.