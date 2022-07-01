DOE Requests Feedback on Hydropower Infrastructure Plan

The Department of Energy has asked for public input on deciding how to shape two incentive programs for the modernization of domestic hydroelectric power facilities.

DOE said Thursday it is looking to invest $628.6 million in capital improvement projects that will work to increase energy efficiency and resilience at hydropower plants.

Current facilities that generate electricity using water flow account for 6 percent of U.S. electricity supply and 32 percent of the country’s electricity generation from renewable sources, but many of their systems need to be updated, DOE noted.

The department plans to offer $553.6 million through the Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity Incentives Program and another $75 million through the Hydroelectric Efficiency Improvement Incentives Program.

Both initiatives are part of DOE’s $62 billion clean-energy investment plan supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In the request for information, DOE wants the public’s comment on topics such as program structure, selection criteria and fund distribution. The comment period is open through Sept. 6th.