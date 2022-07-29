DOE Launches $165M Initiative to Advance Geothermal Energy Deployment

The Department of Energy has introduced the Geothermal Energy from Oil and Gas Demonstrated Engineering effort with up to $165 million in funding to support the expanded deployment of geothermal energy through industry technologies.

DOE said the initiative will initially allocate $10 million to establish a consortium that will create a roadmap for bridging geothermal energy technology and knowledge gaps.

“Leveraging the extensive knowledge, technology, skill and experience of the oil and gas sector is the perfect way to tackle barriers to geothermal deployment while also giving fossil-fuel-based communities and workers a role in the transition to clean energy,” said Jennifer Granholm, Energy secretary.

In a funding opportunity announcement, DOE said it is seeking an administrator for GEODE to lead the consortium. Responsibilities include managing collaborative research, development and demonstration efforts in support of consortium priorities, creating a structure and methodology for research agenda execution and attracting and securing consortium membership.

Responses to the FOA are due Oct. 28.