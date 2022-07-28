DOE, HHS Partner to Develop Digital Solar Power Subscription Platform; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The departments of Energy and Health and Human Services have partnered to develop a digital subscription platform designed to make solar energy more accessible to households participating in government-run low-income assistance programs.

The Community Solar Subscription Platform is intended to help Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program recipients reduce electricity bills by subscribing to verified cost-saving solar projects, DOE said Wednesday.

The tool will support the DOE National Community Solar Partnership’s goal of using solar energy systems to power 5 million households and provide 20 percent savings on a subscriber’s energy bills.

“Every American community, especially those that face disproportionately higher energy burdens, deserves the economic and health benefits that come with increased access to affordable clean energy,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. will participate in the initial pilot development and provide feedback and data to test platform security, performance and operability.

DOE is also requesting feedback from state and local governments, community solar subscription managers and developers and other industry partners on the structure of the platform.