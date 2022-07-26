DOE Announces 146 Programs Supporting Justice40 Initiative to Achieve Climate Goals

The Department of Energy has announced 146 programs that support the Biden administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure that the benefits of environmental investments flow to disadvantaged communities.

The list includes the Preventing Outages and Enhancing the Resilience of the Electric Grid program that allocates $5 billion in funding to strengthen the national power grid and reduce power outages during extreme weather events, DOE said Monday.

Other initiatives include research and development projects funded by the Advanced Manufacturing Office, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program, the Pumped Storage Hydropower Wind and Solar Integration and System Reliability program and the Weatherization Assistance Program.

“Our Department-wide collaboration with community groups, utilities and local governments will result in climate action that advances environmental justice and invigorates economic revitalization and job creation to benefit Americans for generations,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The Justice40 Initiative calls for federal agencies to deliver 40 percent of benefits of clean energy, sustainable and affordable housing, clean water and other climate-related investments to disadvantaged communities.