DIU Seeks Commercial Tech for 5G Expeditionary Applications

The Defense Innovation Unit is soliciting proposals from potential sources of commercial 5G technologies designed to support command and control applications and maritime expeditionary operations.

DIU said in a solicitation notice that it seeks to identify and develop 5G applications with advanced capabilities to facilitate command and control and situational awareness for small tactical units supporting expeditionary advanced base operations.

According to the agency, the proposed commercial prototype must present broadly-sourced, aggregated and synthesized data to decision-makers and operators using intuitive displays.

The selected vendors will demonstrate their technologies during a series of mission scenario sprints to be held at the training areas on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California and other military bases on the West Coast and Hawaii.

Interested parties have until Aug. 8 to respond to the solicitation.