DARPA Sets Proposers Day for Rotating Detonation Engine Project

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will host an industry event on Aug. 16 in Arlington, Virginia, to discuss a forthcoming program that centers around propulsion technology envisioned to power a long-range air-to-ground strike weapon system.

DARPA expects the two-phase Gambit project to last 36 months with the goal of developing and demonstrating a rotating detonation engine, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

The first phase will cover preliminary RDE design work and direct-connect combustor and freejet inlet tests, followed by detailed system design and tip-to-tail testing in simulated flight environments.

Efforts under the program seek to pave the way for a flight test of a high-supersonic weapon prototype, DARPA noted.

Interested business representatives should register in advance to attend the proposers’ day as the agency will fill accept registrations on a first-come, first-served basis.