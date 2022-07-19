Coast Guard Transitions Authorized Smartphones to DoD365 Collaboration Tool

The U.S. Coast Guard has begun transitioning authorized, government-provided mobile devices to the Department of Defense’s new collaboration platform, dubbed DoD365.

The DoD365 Mobile+ phones work as a mini-workstation that provides users with remote access to productivity and collaboration tools and applications, including Outlook emails, Teams, OneDrive documents and SharePoint, the Coast Guard reported Monday.

The service branch said it has transitioned 1,000 volunteer mobile users to DoD365 Mobile+ during the pilot project and plans to migrate the remaining 7,000 users licensed for BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management services to the new collaboration software by July 31.

DoD365 Mobile+ can link smartphone users to many Common Access Card-enabled websites and is expected to feature additional capabilities in the future, including PDF document signing and printing.