Coast Guard Launches Contracting & Procurement Process Transformation Initiative

The U.S. Coast Guard has moved to transform how the maritime law enforcement service procures goods and services from the private sector through a new initiative, dubbed Buy Better Revolution.

USCG said Thursday it aims to simplify contracting and procurement operations beginning with the development of a requirement through the delivery and final payment process under the BBR program.

Ed Gibbons, director of USCG’s Contracting and Procurement Modernization Task Force, said the branch expects its new initiative to help improve customer experience and delivery timelines.

“As [Adm. Linda Fagan] set forth in the Commandant’s Intent, we must ‘sharpen our competitive edge’ because our assets, supply chains, and our operational challenges are becoming more and more complex,” Gibbons added.

The branch initially plans to create internal working groups comprising main office and field personnel to implement C&P transformation proposals from the program team.

USCG plans to implement final recommendations in late 2023.