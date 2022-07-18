CIA Veteran Kirk McClain Tapped as Chief Security Officer of Accenture Federal Services; John Goodman Quoted

Former Central Intelligence Agency senior officer Kirk McClain has been appointed chief security officer of Accenture’s federal business.

As CSO, McClain is set to take the reins of Accenture Federal Services ’ security and intelligence directorate, with responsibilities such as facilitating international management and protection of AFS locations, assets and data, the Arlington, Virginia-based subsidiary said Monday.

“Kirk’s background and expertise will play a key role in sustaining and further developing our security organization and priorities,” remarked John Goodman , CEO of Accenture Federal.

Goodman, who is a five-time recipient of the Wash100 Award , also said that McClain will liaise with various executive team members in his new role, as well as with other facets of Accenture in order to maintain the most secure corporate environment possible and anticipate future threats.

McClain worked for over 34 years at the CIA before retiring in 2018. He occupied a number of ascending leadership roles in both domestic and foreign capacities. After concluding his stint at the CIA, McClain began working for Pacific Architects & Engineers as chief security officer and vice president of corporate security.

In the latter role, the executive handled and safeguarded a business with about 22,000 employees across over 60 countries. His core capabilities include program management, process improvement and customer service to government clients.

At AFS, McClain will also be in charge of supervising corporate risk and ensuring that business activities comply with security mandates and ordinances.

Expressing excitement at his career development, McClain characterized his new colleagues at Accenture Federal as “ dedicated to doing what is right and in the best interest of service to our federal clients, their critical requirements, and protection of broader national security interests.”

The hire of McClain follows AFS’ April addition of Shawn Wells as a member of the cybersecurity team . Wells will likely report to McClain in his cybersecurity duties.