Chris Inglis Hosts National Cyber Workforce and Education Summit

National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, hosted a summit on Tuesday with senior U.S. government officials, industry executives and thought leaders to discuss ways to build up the country’s cyber workforce and advance education to equip citizens with the skills they need to engage in the digital society.

The National Cyber Workforce and Education Summit held at the White House also explored ways to improve skills-based pathways to cyber jobs and promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the cyber field, the White House said Thursday.

Government leaders that participated in the event include Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; Anne Neuberger, deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology on the National Security Council; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Labor Secretary Martin Walsh; and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House domestic policy adviser.

Mayorkas, Easterly and Neuberger are all previous Wash100 Award recipients.

During the summit, Inglis announced plans to develop a national strategy to explore opportunities and address challenges in cyber workforce and education, improve collaboration across governmentwide initiatives and implement the current administration’s workforce development and education priorities.

Some of the companies that have made commitments to advancing cyber workforce and education initiatives are Accenture, Cisco, Fortinet, IBM, NightDragon, NPower and Trellix.