NOAA, Federal Partners Create Heat Health Data Portal; Gina McCarthy Quoted

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration collaborated with 10 other federal agencies to build a website that contains science-based information on the health risks of extreme heat as part of a government effort to raise awareness among the public and decision-makers.

Heat.gov, which is hosted on a cloud-based Esri geospatial platform, is among the priority projects of President Biden’s National Climate Task Force and its Interagency Working Group on Extreme Heat, NOAA said Tuesday.

The site offers the public access to a collection of tools such as the Heat and Health Tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Heat Safety Tool from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

“Heat.gov is an exciting new and accessible website designed to help everyone become engaged with their community, their state-level government, and federal partners, to take actions that can reduce the deadly health impacts of extreme heat,” National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy said.

NOAA said extreme heat is the top weather-related cause of death in the U.S., killing more people than hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes or extreme cold.