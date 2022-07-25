Army G-6 Welcomes Christopher Thomas as Director for Cybersecurity Integration, Synchronization

Christopher Thomas, former director of information technology for the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, has been named director for cybersecurity integration and synchronization in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff.

In his new role, Thomas will help guide the development and execution of strategy, policy and guidance for the U.S. Army’s information technology and cybersecurity assurance initiatives, the service branch said Thursday.

“His new responsibilities as the Cybersecurity Director place him squarely in the middle of one of the Defense Department’s and the Army’s top strategic priorities,” said Lt. Gen. John Morrison, deputy chief of staff for cyber of the Army.

Thomas has held several leadership positions in the federal government cyber and IT sector, including as chief of cybersecurity policy of the U.S. Coast Guard and deputy chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Systems Certification Division.

He also served as a cryptologic technician, collection analyst and cryptologist during his more than two-decade career in the U.S. Navy.