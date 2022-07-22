AECOM Exec Shailen Bhatt Nominated to Lead DOT’s Federal Highway Administration

Shailen Bhatt, senior vice president of global transportation innovation and alternative delivery at AECOM, has received a nomination from President Joe Biden to serve as administrator of the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

Bhatt has almost two decades of experience holding senior government and industry leadership positions, including as head of the Colorado and Delaware departments of transportation and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America, the White House said Thursday.

He also served as chairman of the National Operations Center of Excellence’s board of directors and a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on the Future of Automotive and Personal Transport.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bhatt’s appointment would mark his return to the Federal Highway Administration, where he previously served as an associate administrator for policy and government affairs during the Obama administration.