White House Creates Federal-State Partnership to Drive Offshore Wind Development; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Biden administration is collaborating with 11 East Coast governors in efforts to grow the domestic offshore wind supply chain.

Officials for the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership will endorse commitments aimed at expanding component manufacturing hubs, port structures and logistics processes necessary for wind project installation and workforce development, the White House said Thursday.

The forum, dubbed as “first of a kind” by the administration, is part of President Biden’s efforts toward achieving his national goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Governors who will work with administration officials through the initiative are from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The Department of Energy will lead the development of a comprehensive roadmap to help identify and address the sector’s supply chain requirements.

“Working together – states and the federal government – we can blow the lid off our growing domestic offshore wind industry and get us to our clean energy future faster,” said DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm.