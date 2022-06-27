Ventris Gibson Assumes US Mint Director Post

Ventris Gibson, former deputy director of the U.S. Mint, was sworn in as the agency’s new director on June 17th, two days after the Senate confirmed her nomination by voice vote.

Gibson became the first African-American and seventh woman to lead the agency responsible for making the country’s legal tender coinage, the Mint said Wednesday.

President Biden nominated Gibson in December last year to serve in the role for a five-year term.

She previously served as the District of Columbia’s human resources director and held HR leadership roles within the departments of Health and Human Services and Veterans Affairs, the National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The U.S. Navy veteran received the VA Secretary’s Meritorious Service Award and the Secretary of Transportation’s Exceptional Service Award, among other accolades.