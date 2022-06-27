U.S. Army Places Order for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles from Edge Autonomy; Joshua Stinson Quoted

Unmanned technologies manufacturer Edge Autonomy has entered an agreement with the U.S. Army to construct and provide unmanned aerial vehicles.

The San Luis Obispo, California-based company said Monday that the new collaboration will build on an almost 25-year history of equipping the U.S. Department of Defense and NATO allies with its unmanned aerial systems.

“We are committed to advancing unmanned capabilities and supporting the Army in its effort to solve complex national security problems,” asserted Joshua Stinson , chief growth officer of Edge Autonomy, adding that the endeavor is a testament to the company’s interest in helping the U.S. and its constituents abroad defend against bad actors and treats.

The Army is ordering Penguin B and C unmanned aerial vehicles from Edge Autonomy. The former model is semi-integrated and adaptable to customer needs whereas the latter is fully integrated and a turnkey machine that can take flight for a continuous 20 hour stretch.

As a result of the deal, the service branch hopes to keep pace and overtake adversaries in advancements of autonomous technologies.

Stinson also noted that he is honoring own military history with Edge Autonomy’s Army partnership, expressing his pride to assist with their mission objectives in this “major milestone” order.

In February, Edge Autonomy was rechristened as its current name from its prior moniker, UAV Factory, after a merger with Jennings Aeronautics.