Timothy Langan Promoted as FBI Criminal, Cyber Branch Head

Timothy Langan, a 24-year FBI veteran who has led the bureau’s counterterrorism division as assistant director since July 2021, has been elevated to an executive assistant director role.

He will now manage the criminal, cyber, response and services branch at the FBI’s Washington headquarters, the federal law enforcement agency said Tuesday.

Langan succeeds Brian Turner, who transitioned to a new role as associate deputy director in May, and will also be responsible for international operations, victim assistance and critical incident response functions.

Prior to the assistant director post, Langan was special agent in-charge of the bureau’s Kansas City, Missouri, field office.

He previously served as section chief for the international operations division at FBI headquarters and assistant special agent in-charge of the criminal enterprise branch in the Miami field office.

Langan also worked in the Memphis, Tennessee, field office and led a squad that investigated cases of corruption, financial crime and civil rights violations.

The former U.S. Marine initially worked in the bureau’s Dallas field office as a special agent and member of the local SWAT team before he transferred to the Washington Field Office.

He supported gang investigations nationwide during a prior assignment at the HQ and was also deployed to Sofia, Bulgaria, as legal attache.