State Department Posts RFI for Web-Based Procurement Forecasting Tool

The State Department is seeking information on potential sources capable of developing a procurement forecasting application designed to help enhance the overall acquisition experience for department officials, vendors and customers.

According to a request for information published on SAM.gov, the single web-based tool will provide vendors looking to work with the State Department with access to information on future contract requirements, acquisition activities and status updates.

The tool is also expected to “connect with existing and potential vendors to reduce barriers to entry, increase competition and ensure lasting value” to the State Department.

The selected vendor will help design, develop, implement and maintain the portal, which must be accessible by the public, and work to determine how to make “procurement forecast more efficient, transparent and codified through metrics via the tool.”

Responses to the RFI are due July 8th.