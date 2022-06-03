Sharon Woods: DISA Completes Migrating 95 Applications Off of milCloud 2.0

Sharon Woods, director of the hosting and compute center at the Defense Information Systems Agency, said DISA completed moving the remaining 95 applications out of the milCloud 2.0 platform ahead of the June 8 deadline, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Twenty-five accounts of the total 120 applications that were initially on milCloud 2.0 did not need to be shifted since they were already in a commercial cloud platform.

“Of the 95, 60 of those went to Stratus, DISA’s private cloud offering, 18 of them went to commercial cloud, and then there were 17 whose accounts they just let expire. They were typically research and development or sandbox environments that had already served their purpose. In total, it’s over 1,700 terabytes of data and 820 virtual machines,” Woods told FNN in an interview.

“milCloud 2.0 is sunsetting and milCloud 1.0 is sunset as well. That, as a capability, no longer exists. For Stratus, we did consume some of that very basic underlying infrastructure of milCloud 1.0, but then immediately layered on a lot of new capabilities so that it became a new capability unto itself,” she added.

In December, DISA decided not to exercise the third option period in the milCloud 2.0 contract and allow the contract to sunset in May.

In June 2017, DISA awarded the potential eight-year, $498 million milCloud 2.0 contract to CSRA, which was acquired by General Dynamics’ information technology business for approximately $9.7 billion in 2018.