Senate Panel Clears $817B Defense Policy Bill for Fiscal 2023; SASC Chairman Sen. Jack Reed Quoted.

The Senate Armed Services Committee voted 23-3 Thursday to move the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to the Senate floor for consideration.

The NDAA would authorize $817.3 billion in FY 2023 funding for the Department of Defense, reflecting a nearly $45 billion increase from President Joe Biden’s defense budget request of $773 billion for the coming fiscal year, the Senate panel said Thursday.

“The bill provides critical support for our allies and partners in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region and addresses other persistent threats around the globe,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of SASC.

“It strengthens our offensive and defensive cyber capabilities and accelerates research and development of advanced technologies like hypersonics and artificial intelligence that will give our forces critical advantages,” Reed added.

According to a summary of the NDAA, the increase in the topline authorization seeks to advance the implementation of the National Defense Strategy and address the effects of inflation.

The measure would authorize $1 billion for the National Defense Stockpile to procure critical minerals, extend the Pacific Deterrence Initiative through FY 2023, authorize the full FY 2023 budget request for the European Deterrence Initiative and increase funding for the acquisition of combat aircraft, armored fighting vehicles, naval surface and undersea vessels, short-range fires, long-range fires and munitions.

The bill, which was named after Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., includes a 4.6 percent salary raise for U.S. troops and civilian workforce within DOD and directs the formation of a cross-functional team to integrate the department’s efforts to address national security concerns posed by China.