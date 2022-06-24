Pentagon Announces Additional $450M in Security Assistance to Ukraine

The Department of Defense has announced that the U.S. will provide an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine to help the country boost its military defenses against Russian invasion.

J. Todd Breasseale, deputy assistant to the secretary for public affairs at DOD, said in a statement published Thursday the U.S. military will send four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats, additional ammunition and spare parts.

The latest package is the thirteenth drawdown of military equipment from the Pentagon’s inventories since August 2021 and brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to nearly $6.8 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration, the majority of which

The security assistance comes as the European Union grants Ukraine a candidate status, a move which Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls as a “historical moment” in his country’s relations with the EU.