NIST Seeks Feedback on Preliminary Draft Zero Trust Architecture Implementation Guide

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking public comments on the initial volume of draft guidance designed to help organizations implement a zero trust architecture to reduce cybersecurity risks.

NIST said Friday its National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence will accept feedback until July 5 on volume A of the preliminary draft cybersecurity practice guide that outlines several approaches to zero trust architecture implementation for cloud-based and on-premises infrastructures.

The preliminary draft guide details how the NCCoE and its collaborators use commercial and open-source technology to develop a set of implementations that aligns with NIST’s Zero Trust Architecture framework.

A zero trust architecture is an end-to-end approach to protecting enterprise data and resources that enforces secure authorization of users for accessing resources whether located on-premises or in the cloud.