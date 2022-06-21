New Space Force Intelligence Unit to Operate From Wright-Patterson AFB

The U.S. Space Force will stand up the National Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio where it will operate to analyze space domain threats to the U.S., SpaceNews reported Monday.

The upcoming space intelligence center will be managed by Space Delta 18– a new Space Force unit– and will have Col. Marqus Randall as commander.

The space intelligence community will gain support from the Space Delta 18, with Space Force intelligence analysts working to analyze raw data and identify and evaluate usable intelligence from different sources.

Transferring the Space Analysis Squadron and Counter-Space Analysis Squadron of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center to the Space Force will lead to the establishment of NSIC.