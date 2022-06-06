Nate Fick to be Nominated as Head of State Department’s Cyberspace, Digital Policy Bureau

President Biden intends to nominate Nate Fick, vice president of security strategy at Elastic, to serve as ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy at the State Department, the White House said Friday.

If confirmed, the former U.S. Marine Corps officer would lead a newly established bureau that coordinates the department’s diplomacy and policy initiatives in the cyber domain.

The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy became operational April 4, with Jennifer Bachus serving as its senior official until the ambassador-at-large nominee receives confirmation.

Fick served as CEO of cybersecurity software vendor Endgame for seven years until its 2019 acquisition by Elastic and managed Endgame’s former services business before the unit was sold to Accenture in 2017.

He held the operating partner role at Bessemer Venture Partners for almost a decade and led the Center for a New American Security as CEO from 2009 to 2012.

Fast Company named Fick to the magazine’s list of the 100 “most creative” businesspeople for 2018.