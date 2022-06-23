Michael Bloomberg Sworn in as Chair of Defense Innovation Board

Michael Bloomberg, founder and CEO of media conglomerate Bloomberg and former mayor of New York City, has been sworn in as chair of the Defense Innovation Board.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, presided over the swearing of Bloomberg who was nominated to head the independent advisory board in February, DOD reported Wednesday.

Bloomberg will oversee a group of leaders and experts to provide strategic recommendations and advice to defense leaders on technology and innovation to help DOD address top national security priorities.

“The Defense Innovation Board will bring new ideas and outside perspectives to help ensure the Pentagon has the most cutting-edge technologies and practices,” Bloomberg said in a Twitter post.

His appointment follows the completion of Austin’s zero-based review of all defense advisory boards and committees.

Bloomberg founded Bloomberg Philanthropies in 2006 to advance public health, environment, education, government innovation and arts and culture. He also serves as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions and the World Health Organization Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries.