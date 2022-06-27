Maj. Gen. Ross Coffman Confirmed as Army Futures Command Deputy Chief

The Senate confirmed U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ross Coffman, director of the service’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, to serve as deputy commander of Army Futures Command, Defense News reported Friday.

He led the annual Project Convergence exercise, which seeks to identify technological development areas that the service needs to focus on, as head of NGCV CFT, which oversees the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program as part of its portfolio.

Coffman also operated an initiative called Project Quarterback, which sought to match future combat vehicles with automated target recognition. He previously served as deputy commanding general for maneuver in the 1st Infantry Division in Eastern Europe.

The military branch has yet to name its candidate to oversee NGCV CFT.