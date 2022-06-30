Maj. Gen. Philip Garrant Nominated as Deputy Chief of Space Operations

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Philip Garrant has received a nomination from President Biden to serve as deputy chief of space operations for strategy, plans, programs and requirements at the Office of the Chief of Space Operations.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said in a general officer announcement published Wednesday Garrant is also nominated for appointment to the grade of lieutenant general.

Garrant currently serves as program executive for ground-based weapon systems at the Missile Defense Agency responsible for overseeing mission-critical programs including the Ground-based Midcourse Defense and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-ballistic missile defense systems and other classified programs with a combined value of $3.4 billion annually.

He previously served as vice commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center where he helped managed the acquisition and sustainment of launch, command and control and operational satellite systems.

Garrant was commissioned from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Maryland in 1991.