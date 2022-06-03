Lt. Gen. Bill Liquori: Space Force’s Mix of Offensive, Defensive Capabilities Up for Discussion in ‘Strategic Space Review’

Lt. Gen. Bill Liquori, deputy chief of space operations for strategy, plans, programs, requirements and analysis at the U.S. Space Force, said the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community have begun a “space strategic review” and one of the two things being considered is the need for the service branch to have a balance of defensive and offensive weapons and capabilities in deterring and defeating adversaries, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

“Everybody sees a growing threat, and we recognize the need for not only resilient architectures, but the Unified Command Plan tasks US Space Command with offensive and defensive operations, and now our own Capstone Doctrine document highlights that,” Liquori said at an event Thursday.

“But we’ve got to work that through the process. And so we’ll work force designs to talk about what mix of capabilities are needed,” he added. He also noted that identifying that weapons mix has to be carried out “within the bounds of policy.”

Liquori said the declassification of information about U.S. capabilities and adversary threats is the second critical issue the Pentagon and the IC need to discuss as they work on the new strategic review.

He noted that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tasked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines with overseeing the review, which should be submitted to the White House by late June or July.

