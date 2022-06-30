Lorraine Corcoran Named EVP of Corporate Communications at CACI; John Mengucci Quoted

Former Perspecta executive Lorraine Corcoran has been appointed executive vice president of corporate communications at CACI International .

In her new role, Corcoran will leverage her 25 years work in marketing communications, branding and public relations to spearhead CACI’s internal and external communications operations, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday. She will begin on July 1.

“Lorraine intrinsically understands our market, our customers and our mission…I look forward to welcoming Lorraine and am confident that she will be an incredible asset to CACI’s leadership team,” commented John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI.

Mengucci, who is a three-time Wash100 Award winner, also said that Corcoran’s communications prowess is poised to assist the company in meeting its short- and long-term business goals. The newly hired EVP will report directly to Mengucci.

Corcoran began her career as a product marketing manager at financial services company Harland Clarke before holding roles such as senior managing of broadband marketing at BellSouth Telecommunications, which was later acquired by AT&T and director of marketing and business development at Affiliated Computer Sciences, which was eventually purchased by Xerox.

Cocoran also has experience launching international expansion efforts, having overseen pushes in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Most recently, the executive was vice president of corporate and marketing communications at Perspecta Inc. for four years, during which time she conceived and assisted with the public debut of the company’s brand. Corcoran additionally led the full arsenal of communications functions at Perspecta, impacting multiple stakeholder groups and contributing to the company’s sale in 2021.

At CACI, Corcoran is succeeding company veteran Jody Brown , who has worked at the organization for the last 40-plus years. Mengucci cited her participation in cultivating the company’s brand and reputation.