Jordan to Procure Modernized Lockheed F-16 Jets

1 min read

Jordan has signed an agreement to buy updated F-16 multirole aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, from the U.S. government.

The letter of offer and acceptance covers eight F-16 Block 70 jets for the Jordanian air force and Lockheed said Thursday it will build the fighters at a facility in Greenville, South Carolina.

In February, the State Department approved a potential $4.21 billion foreign military sale of 12 new production aircraft and related equipment to Jordan.

“This F-16 acquisition reflects over 70 years of U.S. cooperation and decades of partnership with Lockheed Martin,” said Aimee Burnett, vice president of business development at the company’s integrated fighter group.

