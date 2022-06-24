Jennifer Logan Appointed National Renewable Energy Lab CFO

Jennifer Logan, chief financial officer and director of business and finance at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, will assume the CFO position at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory effective Monday.

NREL said Thursday that Logan will join the DOE-sponsored lab with more than 18 years of defense acquisition and contracting experience.

“I’m looking forward to joining the talented team at NREL and bringing leadership toward positioning the laboratory to fulfill its mission with the best financial tools and processes that are necessary to meet those essential objectives for our energy future,” she said.

Logan started her career at the U.S. Air Force as a contract specialist for Schriever AF Base in Colorado. She left the service branch in 2006 to work as a consultant focused on procurement and acquisition programs within the departments of the Justice and Army.

Three years later, she returned to the government sector as an acquisition analyst at Marine Corps Systems Command and Naval Sea Systems Command.

Logan also led the submarine contracting division at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News, and worked as deputy chief of contracting at Norfolk Naval Shipyard before she joined Jefferson Lab in July 2018.