Intel Selects April Miller Boise to Lead Legal, Trade, Government Affairs as EVP, CLO

April Miller Boise , former Eaton Corp. executive, has joined Intel as executive vice president and chief legal officer.

In her new position, Miller Boise will manage Intel’s global legal, trade and government affairs function , effective July 6, the Santa Clara, California-headquartered company said Thursday. She will report to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger .

“Our ambitious goals for Intel are set against an increasingly complex legal and policy environment, and April’s breadth of skills and experience make her a critical addition to our leadership team as we pursue the largest transformation in the company’s history,” remarked Gelsinger.

During her over 25 years of work in a variety of industries, Miller Boise has held senior-level positions such as general counsel, head of global mergers and acquisitions and corporate secretary. She spent over a decade at Cleveland, Ohio-based business law firm Thompson Hine LLP, occupied the role of senior vice president, CLO and corporate secretary for Meritor Inc and was most recently EVP and CLO at Eaton Corp.

At Intel, Miller Boise will be added to and strategically advise the executive leadership team as well as serve on the board of directors. Gelsinger said that Miller Boise’s amalgamation of business acumen and law experience made her a particularly strong candidate for her new job.

Miller Boise described Intel as “a world-class legal, trade and government affairs organization” and expressed anticipation to partner with the Intel leadership team at a “pivotal time” in the company’s history.

The newly hired Intel CLO is succeeding the retiring, longtime company stalwart Steven Rodgers. Miller Boise previously served on the board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and is currently a board member at Trane Technologies.