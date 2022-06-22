PSC Scorecard: GSA is Top Agency for Publicly Available Procurement Forecasts

The General Services Administration has ranked the highest when it comes to the availability of web-based forecasts that offer contractors insight into projected agency requirements, according to a new report by the Professional Services Council.

PSC’s latest Federal Business Forecast Scorecard examined 15 key indicators of the effectiveness of publicly available data from 62 federal agencies at the start of 2022 or the government’s fiscal year second quarter.

Some of these attributes that support potential offerors’ decision-making process include an anticipated solicitation release date, an award type and a project description along with a contact number.

The council found that GSA offers multiple options to search for specific contracting opportunity projections through an “acquisition gateway” platform.

PSC assigned a “good” rating to 17 agencies on the scorecard this year, compared with the 15 agencies that earned the same rating in the trade organization’s 2021 report.

The U.S. Navy’s and Marine Corps’ acquisition commands received honorable mentions for working to improve forecasts of business opportunities, the report noted.