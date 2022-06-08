Fulton Bank Names to Michael Landini to New Government Services Team; EVP Mark Smith Quoted

Fulton Bank announced on Tuesday that Michael Landini , formerly of J.P. Morgan Chase, has joined the company as its executive vice president and the director of its Commercial Credit Strategy.

In these roles, Landini will be responsible for continuing the development of Fulton Bank’s Government Services credit and lending market. Landini will bring his more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry to the role and will report to team lead Ginny Heine .

“Michael is a talented individual with knowledge and expertise in many areas in which we are looking to grow at Fulton Bank,” said Mark Smith , executive vice president and director of Commercial Credit. “We’re confident that he will help drive growth in the Federal Government Services industry in addition to developing other key Fulton credit initiatives.”

Prior to his new role with Fulton Bank , Landini led the credit risk focus and market expansion efforts in the Mid-Atlantic, Eastern PA/Delaware and Mid-South regions with J.P. Morgan Chase as well as the company’s business in the aerospace, defense and government services industries across the globe.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

