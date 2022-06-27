Former Northrop Exec Anjali Chaturvedi Nominated as VA General Counsel

President Biden nominated Anjali Chaturvedi, formerly head of the global investigations team at Northrop Grumman, to serve as general counsel for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the White House said Wednesday.

She left Northrop in February after more than seven years of service to join the Department of Justice’s criminal division as deputy assistant attorney general.

Chaturvedi previously served as assistant general counsel at global oil company BP and held a partner role in Nixon Peabody’s Washington, D.C. office.

Between 1994 and 2006, she worked for the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in the Northern District of California and the District of Columbia.

As an adjunct professor, Chaturvedi taught criminal procedure at the University of California Hastings College of Law and trial advocacy at the Georgetown University Law Center.