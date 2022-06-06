FCEDA Hosts May 2022 Career Fair for Veterans & Military Spouses

The second bi-annual Veteran and Military Spouse Career Fair connected over 400 former service members and military spouses with 75 companies seeking to expand their workforce through in-person and online engagements.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority said Thursday it partnered with the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to present the event on May 11 and a virtual career fair on May 12.

The FCEDA May 2022 Career Fair was aimed at providing veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses with hiring opportunities in government, information technology, finance, defense and other sectors in an effort to attract and retain talent in Northern Virginia.

“More than 130 veterans and military spouses had the opportunity to attend the in-person event at the National Museum of the United States Army and over 600 online conversations were had between more than 300 jobseekers and recruiters during the virtual event,” shared Michael Batt, director of FCEDA’s Talent Initiative.

FCEDA has hosted a series of seven virtual career fairs since 2022, leading to over 11,000 completed conversations participated by job seekers and hiring representatives.