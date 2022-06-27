USAF Maj. Gen. Donna Shipton Nominated as Military Deputy to Air Force Acquisition Lead

President Biden has nominated U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Donna Shipton, deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office, to serve as military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Défense and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, announced Friday that Shipton is also nominated for appointment to the grade of lieutenant general.

Shipton also serves as commander of the Space Force Element responsible for overseeing Air Force and Space Force personnel assigned to the NRO.

She was commissioned in 1991 after graduating from Clemson University. Her military career includes time serving as director of strategic plans, programs, requirements and analyses at Air Force Materiel Command’s headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.