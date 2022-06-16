DOE Unveils National Strategy for Developing Cyber-Resilient Energy Systems

The Department of Energy has released a strategy outlining a framework for enhancing engineering practices and tools designed for building secure clean energy systems.

The National Cyber-Informed Engineering Strategy sets out priorities for eliminating cyber vulnerabilities in the energy industry that are centered around five pillars: awareness, education, development, current infrastructure and future infrastructure, DOE said Wednesday.

“Through this strategy, DOE is laying out a framework for ensuring the once-in-a-generation investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law secures our energy sector and delivers a stronger, cleaner electric grid,” said DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The Securing Energy Infrastructure Executive Task Force within DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response led the development of the strategy as mandated by Congress in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

The task force was tasked with identifying emerging security vulnerabilities in industrial control systems and evaluating the tools and standards used to safeguard energy infrastructure against cyber threats.