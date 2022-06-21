DOE Invests $61M to Advance Nuclear Energy Research Efforts

The Department of Energy has allocated a total of $61 million to fund 74 university-led projects targeting nuclear energy advancement.

The projects were initiated by over 40 universities located across the U.S and were intended to support three focus areas, the DOE Office of Nuclear Energy said Friday.

Forty-nine awards amounting to $53 million will support the research and development of nuclear systems.

DOE awarded $5.2 million to help 20 universities expand scientific infrastructure and modernize research reactors and selected five university scientists to receive $3.1 million in total grants for their work under the department’s Distinguished Early-Career Program.

The latest awards bring the amount DOE has invested in nuclear energy research and professional training since 2009 to more than $931 million.