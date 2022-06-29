DHS S&T Demos Remote Airport Security Screening Software

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has tested a remote screening software designed for airport security checkpoints at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Massachusetts.

The Integrated Defense & Security Solutions-built platform demonstrated its ability to send computed tomography X-ray images of carry-on baggage flagged by agents for potential threats to remote locations for analysis, DHS S&T said Tuesday.

The software also works to streamline airport security workflows by directing the images of baggage items to available transportation security officers at the airport or elsewhere to perform near real-time analysis.

John Fortune, manager of the DHS S&T’s Screening at Speed Program, said the software will enable the Transportation Security Administration to reduce screening time for carry-on baggage and promote more efficient checking-in procedures.

“The technology will also enable future concepts of operations, such as checkpoint automation, which is a priority for TSA, and allow passengers a more seamless and expeditious screening experience,” Fortune added.