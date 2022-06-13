DFC Issues RFI for Registration Support for Non-U.S. Grant Recipients

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is seeking information on vendors capable of supporting non-U.S. organizations to obtain a Unique Entity ID generated by the System for Award Management website to register for federal financial grants.

In a request for information published on the SAM.gov website Friday, DFC said the selected contractor will help foreign financial assistance recipients complete the administrative and technical process of securing an active registration.

The contractor will obtain the necessary information from the non-U.S. recipients, including certificates of incorporation, legal name, address and entity administrator details, before completing the steps to obtain UEI from the website.

DFC is looking for companies with experience with processing SAM.gov registrations U.S. and non-U.S. recipients.

The SAM.gov website transitioned to the UEI, a new proprietary identification system that replaced the DUNS numbering system, in April in support of government-wide technology modernization programs.