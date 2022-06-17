Defense Innovation Unit Seeks Commercial Tech to Support Army’s Unmanned Ground Vehicle Ops

The Department of Defense’s innovation arm is seeking industry proposals for a software package that would allow military unmanned ground vehicles to operate autonomously.

Potential vendors will work to create software with an open architecture to support sensor fusion and remote control of a UGV platform such as the U.S. Army’s planned Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light, according to a Defense Innovation Unit solicitation notice.

In addition to software development, vendors will conduct simulation tests and provide plans for applying the software to real-world environments.

DIU is specifically looking for domestic companies or development teams that previously worked on unmanned vehicle projects similar to the new requirement.

Proposers should demonstrate their abilities to develop end-to-end modular autonomy or individual autonomy modules with user feedback iteration, produce and sustain algorithms and ensure software process maturity.

The deadline for the submission of proposals is June 27. Interested vendors can view the procedures for the commercial solutions opening on DIU’s official website .