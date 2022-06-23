Bill Nelson Announces New NASA Advisory Council Members Ahead of August Meeting

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has appointed new members to the space agency’s advisory council ahead of its meeting in August where the panel of experts will review agency programs and top priorities.

The upcoming virtual meeting will convene the 60 members appointed across the council and five committees to discuss NASA’s priorities including climate change, program management and acquisition, diversity and inclusion and commercial and industry partnerships, NASA said Thursday.

New members of the NASA Advisory Council are:

John-Paul Clarke, aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics professor at the University of Texas at Austin

Kay Bailey Hutchison, former senator and U.S. permanent representative to NATO

Ellen Williams, director of the Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Center

Jacklyn Wynn, vice president of strategic programs for the federal health sector at General Dynamics Information Technology

Clarke and Williams will chair the committees supporting aeronautics and science, respectively.

“I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments and progress we’ve made to date, and these new additions to the NAC will bring new ideas and solutions to complex problems we face. We are in the midst of another banner year at the agency, and I look forward to hearing from and working with an exceptional NAC,” Nelson said.