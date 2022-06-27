Beth Meinert Promoted to SVP, Tapped to Lead MITRE Public Sector; Jason Providakes Quoted

Longtime MITRE team member Beth Meinert has been elevated to the role of general manager of the not-for-profit company’s public sector arm.

Ascending from vice president to senior vice president, Meinert will administer the strategic approach and market expansion maneuvers of MITRE Public Sector as well as liaise with notable sponsor organizations, the McLean, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday.

“[Meinert] has been both a pioneer and leader throughout MITRE’s continued transformation, leaning forward in developing whole-of-nation solutions beyond our traditional national security focus,” commented Jason Providakes , MITRE president and CEO.

Providakes, who is a three-time Wash100 Award winner, also stated that Meinert’s dedication to the public good makes her a great fit for her new position, in which she will additionally lead operations of the federally funded research and development centers run by MITRE under the auspices of civilian government agencies. These include the Center for Government Effectiveness and Modernization, the Center for Securing the Homeland, CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare and the Center for Advanced Aviation System Development.

In Meinert’s over 34 years with MITRE, the executive has held roles such as director of the Center for Financial and Economic Transformation and director of Army programs, in which she leveraged her experience as an Army veteran. Across her career, she has advocated for warfighters’ rights, particularly in her work with the company’s Veterans Council.

Prior to her latest promotion, Meinert was vice president and director of the Center for Government Effectiveness and Modernization, which put her in charge of communicating with and retaining the support of government sponsors and partners such as the U.S. Treasury Department, Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs, among others.

Meinert’s expertise lies in business, technology, finance and economics.

The new SVP and general manager’s promotion follows MITRE’s appointment of former State Department executive Christopher Ford as fellow and director of the newly incepted Center for Strategic Competition earlier this month.